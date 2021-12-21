NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake to Launch New Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced on Monday that NTT Business Solutions has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud.’

“NTT WEST Group’s Regional Revitalization Cloud initiative to accelerate digital transformation for local governments, educational institutions, and corporations is truly advanced and extremely innovative,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, managing director, HPE Japan. “I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to NTT WEST Group for selecting HPE as a partner for the revitalization of the region.”

The key driver of the NTT WEST Group’s ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ is to solve regional issues and help businesses and institutions accelerate their digital transformation.

The new hybrid cloud service meets the demands of their customers for robust cloud services which span public and private cloud environments and ensures that critical data are located close to the end customer, thus alleviating any concerns about data sovereignty.

NTT WEST Group is implementing a true hybrid cloud approach that leverages Microsoft Azure public cloud combined with the HPE GreenLake platform to provide a strong regional delivery model.