House Lawmakers Request More Info on VA’s Plans to Comply With DATA Act Requirements

Reps. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs’ oversight and investigations subcommittee and Tracey Mann, R-Kan., ranking member of the House subpanel, have asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to come up with a detailed timeline on how it plans to comply with the requirements of the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014.

VA should provide more information before it fully implements a potential $2.98 billion project that seeks to field a single platform to replace the department’s aging financial and acquisition systems, the lawmakers wrote in a Dec. 3rd letter to Jon Rychalski, VA’s assistant secretary for management and chief financial officer.

VA’s Financial Management Business Transformation program is expected to conclude in February 2028.

Pappas and Mann made the request after an audit by VA’s office of inspector general showed that the department failed to execute necessary improvements to meet DATA Act requirements.

“The age and decentralized nature of VA financial management systems do not enable a timely, complete, and accurate transmission of VA spending data to the Department of Treasury for presentation on USASpending.gov,” the letter reads.