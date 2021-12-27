GAO Appoints New Members to Health Information Technology Advisory Committee

Gene Dodaro, comptroller general of the U.S. and head of the Government Accountability Office, has announced the seven new members of a national advisory committee tasked with promoting and implementing an interoperable health information infrastructure.

Each of the new members of the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee will initially serve a three-year term and may be reappointed for subsequent terms, GAO said.

The new members are:

Hans Buitendijk, director of interoperability strategy at Cerner

Steven Eichner, health information technology lead at the Texas Department of State Health Services

Rajesh Godavarthi, associate vice president of technology and interoperability at MCG Health

Hung Luu, director of clinical pathology at Children’s Health in Texas

Aaron Neinstein, vice president of digital health at University of California San Francisco Health

Eliel Oliveira, director of research and innovation at the Dell Medical School of the University of Texas at Austin

Fillipe Southerland, director of health care solutions at Yardi Systems

“Today’s appointees bring impressive qualifications and a range of experiences and perspectives to the HITAC’s work on such issues as the use of technology to promote care coordination, addressing the needs of children and other vulnerable populations, and supporting public health,” Dodaro said.

HITAC was established by the 21st Century Cures Act to make recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies and standards related to the implementation of interoperable health information systems built to improve the efficiency of health care and public health services.