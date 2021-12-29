Former Defense Digital Service Member Daniel Bardenstein Joins CISA to Support Cyber Division

Daniel Bardenstein, formerly part of the Defense Digital Service (DDS), has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to support government-wide security, according to a tweet he posted on Dec. 20th.

He will work on cyber and technology strategy to support the technical director of CISA’s cybersecurity division, FedScoop reported Tuesday. Bardenstein supported cybersecurity product management during his time at DDS.

The newly appointed CISA member formerly led cybersecurity activities under Operation Warp Speed, the government’s effort to accelerate the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

His professional career also includes managerial work for private sector companies including Palantir Technologies and Exabeam.