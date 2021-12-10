FDIC Deploys FedRAMP-Authorized Workforce Management Platform From Questionmark

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has deployed Questionmark’s OnDemand for Government online assessment platform to measure the skills, attitudes and learning of employees across the agency.

Questionmark said Thursday that the tool is approved for government use under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a cloud-based workforce management software.

OnDemand for Government is built to enable government agencies to create reports on employees’ strengths and weaknesses, measure the effectiveness of compliance training and identify the development needs of their workforce.

FDIC is the fourth government agency to use the software-as-a-service platform, which is also deployed at the Customs and Border Protection and the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

DOD has granted the platform an authority to operate at impact level 2 to manage public or non-critical mission information.