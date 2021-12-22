DOE Opens New Office Overseeing $20B for Clean Energy Demonstration Investments; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a new office that will manage $20 billion in federal investments for clean energy technology demonstration projects involving carbon capture, small modular reactors and other concepts.

The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, mandated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help prove how clean technologies can help drive emissions to a net-zero in real-world conditions at scale, DOE said Tuesday.

The new office will finance large and small-scale research and development programs to help attract private funding that would enable the deployment of energy-related systems to U.S. businesses and communities.

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and market,” explained Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The establishment of the organization is part of the Biden administration’s goal of addressing climate change, creating jobs for U.S. citizens and reducing pollution.