DLA Uses Bots to Automate Processes; Plans to Boost Bot Development

The Defense Logistics Agency is using bots to automate tedious tasks that are repetitive across operations, as DLA continues to pursue digital transformation, Nextgov reported Monday. The agency is implementing robotic process automation to increase the availability of human personnel for the more critical types of work.

George Duchak, chief information officer of DLA, said at the Roadmap to Modernization Summit that the agency is reviewing all its business processes to determine how to streamline operations.

DLA’s digital transformation effort, which began two years ago, includes developing approximately 40 bots per year. The agency now has over 120 deployed bots. Duchak’s office now plans to implement training programs that can bolster bot development.