DHS S&T Directorate Posts Commercial Automatic Body Camera RFI

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has published a request for information (RFI) on commercial body cameras that can automatically start recording when they sense triggers from surrounding events.

DHS said Friday that the responses due on Dec. 24th could be added into a National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) market survey aimed at supporting the procurement strategies of agencies across various levels.

The department is particularly interested in information about commercially available external sensors and the specifications of the detectors and cameras.

“Automatically activated body cameras offer a range of potential benefits from corroborating evidence to enhancing the safety of both officers and the public they protect,” explained Blaise Linn, an engineer with NUSTL.

The upcoming NUSTL market survey, which could include submissions from DHS’ request, will be posted to the laboratory’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders Document Library.