Department of Energy’s NNSA Selects SOC for Y-12 and Pantex Plant M&O Multi Member Contract; SOC SVP Mike Jenkins Quoted

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected SOC, to lead the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant Management and Operations (M&O). 

The contract includes a four-month transition period and a five-year base period with five, one-year options, for a ten year potential contract with a total estimated value of $2.8 billion annually. 

“We have graduated to a powerhouse in the Category 1 Nuclear protection business, strengthening our position at five major, mission-critical DOE sites in the U.S.,” said Mike Jenkins, senior vice president Integrated Security at SOC. “This is a phenomenal win and the direct result of very hard and smart work by our teams,” he added.

Nuclear Production One, LLC, (NPOne)—a Fluor-led joint venture with Amentum—is a multiple member company comprising SOC, LLC; Criterion Systems, Inc.; and General Atomics. The team also includes woman-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, along with other qualifying small businesses, as part of its small business initiative.

