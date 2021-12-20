CMMC Accreditation Body Elects New Board Officers; Karlton Johnson, Jeff Dalton Quoted

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body has elected new officers for its 2022 board of directors.

Following the election, Jeff Dalton will serve as chairman, Paul Michaels will assume the role of vice chair and Sheryl Hanchar will serve her second term as secretary, CMMC-AB said Monday.

Outgoing Chairman Karlton Johnson noted that the CMMC-AB was responsible for establishing a new ecosystem to support cybersecurity missions for the nation’s defense industrial base, which he identified as a top national security challenge.

Johnson commented on the recent appointments, “I am extremely proud of the work that the CMMC-AB has accomplished thus far, and I know the next slate of Board officers will guide the organization to an even higher level of excellence.”

Jeff Dalton, who succeeds Johnson as chairman of the board, previously served as vice chair. Currently, Dalton serves as CEO and president of Broadsword Solutions Corporation, and he has certifications in Scaled Agile Framework, Capability Maturity Model Integration and Agile Performance Holarchy.

Dalton thanked Johnson for his leadership during a “critical time” and outlined his priorities for his term as chair, including enhanced training, recruitment and certification efforts.

He shared, “Two of my top goals are to ensure that all CMMC participants understand that the recently announced ‘CMMC 2.0’ offers continued, compelling and implementable value, as well as to provide our CEO, Matthew Travis, all the tools and support he needs to make the CMMC-AB and the entire ecosystem successful.”

Other newly elected officials include Vice Chair Paul Michaels, who previously held the role of acting government security officer and chair of the ethics and compliance committee. Michaels, CEO and founder of Monoc Securities, holds certifications from the National Association of Corporate Directors and the CERT Cyber Risk Oversight Certificate program.

In addition, Sheryl Hanchar has been elected to serve her second term as secretary. Hanchar currently serves as vice president and chief information security officer for CAES. Previously, she served over 20 years as a naval officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve.