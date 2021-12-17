CISA-NSA ESF Team Releases 5G Cybersecurity Guidance Part Focused on Integrity

The Enduring Security Framework working group, a public-private team led National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has released part four of guidance on protecting 5G cloud infrastructure.

Part four of the ESF guidance series discusses ensuring the integrity of cloud infrastructure and the importance of hardening systems to protect them from cyber threats, NSA said Thursday.

The guidance tackles the platform, build time, launch time and microservices integrity of cloud infrastructure.

“A secure 5G core requires cybersecurity mitigations that are implemented at the foundation level and carried forward,” said Jorge Laurel, NSA’s project director for ESF.

Previous parts of ESF’s 5G security guidance tackled lateral movement detection, network resources isolation and data protection.