Axient Taps Former KBR Exec Jay Kovacs to Lead Company Growth Strategy; Patrick Murphy Quoted

Jay Kovacs , former senior executive at KBR , has joined Axient as senior vice president of growth strategies.

In his new position, which reports directly to Chief Growth Officer Dan Deans , Kovacs will spearhead strategy development, capture, proposal development and new customer identification as well as lead technical capability innovation efforts for Axient’s digital engineering and data analytics practices, the company said Monday.

“Jay brings a wealth of industry and customer expertise to connect our capabilities across Axient and apply them to our current and future growth efforts,” said Patrick Murphy , CEO and president of Axient.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, Murphy said the members of the senior leadership team Kovacs joins have each “had impressive careers and are experienced professionals in building, supporting, and leading high-functioning teams.”

Over Kovacs’ 35-year career, he has gained notable technical expertise in software engineering, digital engineering, system architecture, model-based systems engineering and capability maturity model integration.

Prior to joining Axient, Kovacs served as chief engineer for strategic solutions at KBR, where he was responsible for developing strategic technical solutions that integrated existing technical capabilities across KBR.

Before KBR’s acquisition of Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies in 2018, Kovacs spent over 13 years at SGT as the company’s vice president and chief engineer, and previously as program manager and director of systems engineering.

Kovacs’ previous experience across the civil, defense and commercial sectors includes engineering leadership roles at Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.