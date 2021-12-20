Air Force Lab Taps 2 Teams for Space University Research Initiative

The Air Force Research Laboratory has selected two multi-institute teams to research topics related to space logistics, mobility and domain awareness under the new Space University Research Initiative program.

Around 32 researchers and students from eight universities and one business could receive up to $1 million in annual funding between three and five years to help transition concepts from academia into military capabilities, AFRL said Friday.

Representatives from Carnegie Mellon University, Texas A&M, University of New Mexico and Northrop Grumman will look for research enablers for space logistics and servicing activities such as assembly and refueling to inform existing satellite design and operation procedures.

Meanwhile, participants from the University of Buffalo, Pennsylvania State University, Georgia Institute University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Purdue University will explore various space domain awareness applications such as sensors, data fusion and autonomy.

“We are excited to kick-off this new initiative as one AFRL supporting two services that strengthens the way we lead and manage the transition from academic basic research, through expanded AFRL and industry partnerships, to applications for our Air Force and Space Force,” explained William Roach, Air Force Office of Scientific Research chief scientist.

AFRL received 40 full proposals for the SURI funding opportunity.