Air Force Appoints Cyber Exec Aaron Bishop as Information Security Chief

The Department of the Air Force has recruited Aaron Bishop, a former cybersecurity executive at Science Applications International Corp. and Microsoft, as its new chief information security officer, FedScoop reported Thursday.

In a recent AFCEA NOVA event, Air Force Chief Information Officer Lauren Knausenberger said Bishop will mostly focus on streamlining the military service’s authority to operate processes as part of its digitalization efforts.

The new CISO joins the department from Quantum Security Alliance, a cybersecurity research organization he founded and led as CEO.

He replaced Wanda Jones-Heath, who has transferred into a principal cybersecurity adviser role within the department.