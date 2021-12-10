RAND Political Scientist Agnes Schaefer Set to Lead Army Manpower, Reserve Affairs Office

Agnes Gereben Schaefer, a senior political scientist at global policy think tank RAND, has been nominated to become the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs.

The White House said Wednesday that Schaefer is a specialist in various areas such as military personnel policy, reserve component issues, national security strategy, emerging threats and homeland security issues.

Once confirmed by the Senate, she will replace Mark Lewis, the deputy ASA(M&RA) who has been temporarily leading the organization since April.

A RAND member since 2005, Schaefer provided over 50 studies for military and civilian leaders within the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force and the Marine Corps.

She previously served as the associate director of the organization’s International Security and Defense Policy Center from August 2018 to July.