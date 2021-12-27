AFRL Launches 5-Year BAA for High-Power Electromagnetics Research

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate has issued a five-year closed broad agency announcement for project proposals on high-power electromagnetics modeling (HPEM) and effects.

AFRL said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice that its closed HPEM BAA seeks modeling and effects research in 14 areas including weapons effectiveness, fundamental HPEM effects, HPEM system simulation codes and empirical effects testing.

The high-powered electromagnetics division within AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate runs research, development and procurement activities for HPEM technology.

The closed BAA approach allows AFRL to accept proposal submissions at a specific date, which will be unveiled in CALLs to be issued within the BAA’s five-year period. Each CALL will seek proposals for specific research efforts under the BAA.